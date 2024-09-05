Macron Names Ex-Brexit Negotiator Barnier As French PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the European Union's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new prime minister, following almost two months of political deadlock after snap polls, the presidency said.
Barnier, 73, the oldest premier in the history of modern France, has been tasked with forming "a unifying government in the service of the country", it said.
Since Wednesday, politicians and media in France had raised expectations that a new head of government would finally be announced to succeed Gabriel Attal, after the elections in July resulted in a hung parliament.
A left-wing coalition emerged as France's biggest political force but with not enough seats for an overall majority. Macron's centrist faction and the far right make up the two other major groups in the National Assembly.
Conservative ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former Socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve had been seen as the initial favourites.
But both figures fell by the wayside with the mathematics of France's new parliament stacked against them.
In France, the president Names the prime minster, who can then be censured by parliament.
Both Bertrand and Cazeneuve risked facing a no-confidence motion that could garner support from both the left bloc and the far right.
Barnier, a right-winger and the European Union's former negotiator on Brexit, was seen emerging from talks at the Elysee with Macron to make a return to frontline politics as premier.
He has been all but invisible in French political life since failing to win his Republicans (LR) party's nomination to challenge Macron for the presidency in 2022.
The veteran former foreign minister and EU commissioner is "Macron-compatible" and would not be immediately voted out by parliament, an advisor to the president told AFP, asking not to be named.
A minister in the outgoing government, who also asked not to be named, said he was "very popular with right-wing members of parliament without being an irritant on the left".
-sjw/ah/jj
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
China upgrades emergency response for typhoon Yagi in Guangdong, Hainan to level II39 seconds ago
-
State councilor requires enhanced support for people's basic living needs11 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Yagi draws near11 minutes ago
-
Outrage and sorrow at death of Ugandan athlete Cheptegei21 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge as US data keeps traders wary30 minutes ago
-
Pope appeals for religious unity at stadium mass in Indonesia30 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches 27-mln-USD project to boost cashew nut, pepper industries31 minutes ago
-
Brexit ex-negotiator in frame as Macron seeks new French PM1 hour ago
-
Pope tells Indonesians to follow 'path of dialogue' at stadium mass2 hours ago
-
Putin backs Harris for US president, with wry smile2 hours ago
-
'Business is business' at bustling China-Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Algerians to vote as incumbent Tebboune poised for easy victory2 hours ago