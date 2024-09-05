Open Menu

Macron Names Ex-Brexit Negotiator Barnier As French PM

Published September 05, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the European Union's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new prime minister, following almost two months of political deadlock after snap polls, the presidency said.

Barnier, 73, the oldest premier in the history of modern France, has been tasked with forming "a unifying government in the service of the country", it said.

In a striking contrast, the former foreign minister succeeds Gabriel Attal, 35, a man less than half his age and who served only eight months in office.

The appointment of the veteran politician, a member of the right-wing Republicans (LR) party and not affiliated to Macron's centrist faction, was greeted with dismay by the left which may seek to topple him with a no-confidence motion.

A left-wing coalition emerged as France's biggest political force after the elections earlier this summer but with not enough seats for an overall majority.

Macron's centrist faction and the far right make up the two other major groups in the National Assembly.

