Macron Names Ex-Brexit Negotiator Barnier As French PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the European Union's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new prime minister, following almost two months of political deadlock after snap polls, the presidency said.
Barnier, 73, the oldest premier in the history of modern France, has been tasked with forming "a unifying government in the service of the country", it said.
In a striking contrast, the former foreign minister succeeds Gabriel Attal, 35, a man less than half his age and who served only eight months in office.
The appointment of the veteran politician, a member of the right-wing Republicans (LR) party and not affiliated to Macron's centrist faction, was greeted with dismay by the left which may seek to topple him with a no-confidence motion.
A left-wing coalition emerged as France's biggest political force after the elections earlier this summer but with not enough seats for an overall majority.
Macron's centrist faction and the far right make up the two other major groups in the National Assembly.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier2 minutes ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP2 minutes ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak2 minutes ago
-
US secures release of 135 'political prisoners' in Nicaragua2 minutes ago
-
Mitoma, Endo score as Japan thrash China 7-0 in World Cup qualifying2 minutes ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP22 minutes ago
-
S. Africa's Ramaphosa hails China's $50 bn pledge as 'great boon' for continent22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum32 minutes ago
-
Monsha'at organizes Film Production Week in Madinah32 minutes ago
-
Iranian soccer player, Taremi, on Inter’s UEFA League squad list42 minutes ago
-
Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine's Poltava rises to 5542 minutes ago
-
Over 5 million Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque last week42 minutes ago