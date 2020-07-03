UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Names Senior French Official Jean Castex New PM: Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex new PM: presidency

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime minister as part of a government reshuffle

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime minister as part of a government reshuffle.

"The president of the Republic has named Jean Castex as prime minister and mandated him to form a government," the presidency said in a brief statement.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his entire government resigned Friday as Macron's ruling party reels from dire local election results and the president prepares to tackle the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

26 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

30 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

38 minutes ago

US, Afghan Officials Agree on Need to Prioritize A ..

1 minute ago

Leroy Sane targets Champions League glory after si ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.