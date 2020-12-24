UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron No Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed To End Week-Long Self-Isolation - Elysee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:23 PM

Macron no Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed to End Week-Long Self-Isolation - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron has been allowed to end his seven-day quarantine due to the improved health state and absence of coronavirus symptoms, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has been allowed to end his seven-day quarantine due to the improved health state and absence of coronavirus symptoms, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic no longer shows symptoms of COVID-19.

In accordance with the health protocol in force, the isolation of the President of the Republic can therefore end after seven days," the French Presidency said in a press release.

Notably, Macron went into self-isolation in Versailles on December 18, after testing positive for COVID-19. The French leader continued to work remotely.

Related Topics

Versailles December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

16 seconds ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

32 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

51 minutes ago

Govt taking practical steps for speedy progress of ..

1 minute ago

OPCW Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Impossible ..

1 minute ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.