- Home
- World
- News
- Macron no Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed to End Week-Long Self-Isolation - Elysee
Macron No Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed To End Week-Long Self-Isolation - Elysee
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:23 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron has been allowed to end his seven-day quarantine due to the improved health state and absence of coronavirus symptoms, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has been allowed to end his seven-day quarantine due to the improved health state and absence of coronavirus symptoms, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.
"The President of the Republic no longer shows symptoms of COVID-19.
In accordance with the health protocol in force, the isolation of the President of the Republic can therefore end after seven days," the French Presidency said in a press release.
Notably, Macron went into self-isolation in Versailles on December 18, after testing positive for COVID-19. The French leader continued to work remotely.