Macron no Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed to End Week-Long Self-Isolation - Elysee

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has been allowed to end his seven-day quarantine due to the improved health state and absence of coronavirus symptoms, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic no longer shows symptoms of COVID-19.

In accordance with the health protocol in force, the isolation of the President of the Republic can therefore end after seven days," the French Presidency said in a press release.

Notably, Macron went into self-isolation in Versailles on December 18, after testing positive for COVID-19. The French leader continued to work remotely.