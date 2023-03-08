Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron will not meet with trade unions that requested on Tuesday an urgent meeting with the president amid nationwide strikes in the country against the pension reform, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will not meet with trade unions that requested on Tuesday an urgent meeting with the president amid nationwide strikes in the country against the pension reform, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"The president of the republic respects our institutions, and today is the time for debates in parliament," Veran said when asked if Macron intended to meet with trade unions' representatives.

Veran recalled that Macron had already held talks with trade unions last June, adding that "the doors of the government remain open" for dialogue with them.

At the moment, the bill is under consideration in the French Senate, which on Wednesday should vote for the adoption of the reform.

On Tuesday, mass protests against the government-proposed pension reform were launched in almost all sectors of France's economy, including energy and transport.

Around 1.2 million people took part in the demonstrations across the country that day, the national police said. French media reported that several regions had been left without electricity, with some of them experiencing problems for several hours and others for a whole day.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

The reform has caused a wave of protests across the country. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the bill, including the March 7 rally, have already taken place.