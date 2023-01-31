Macron Not Ruling Out Possibility of Deliveries of Aircraft to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reported that it had begun to request assistance in the form of aircraft and missiles after Western countries had announced their intention to supply tanks to Ukraine.

"By definition, we do not rule our anything," Macron said at a press conference following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when asked about possible deliveries of aircraft to Ukraine.

Macron said that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov would arrive in Paris on Tuesday, and that they would hold a meeting.