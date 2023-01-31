UrduPoint.com

Macron Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Deliveries Of Aircraft To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Macron Not Ruling Out Possibility of Deliveries of Aircraft to Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reported that it had begun to request assistance in the form of aircraft and missiles after Western countries had announced their intention to supply tanks to Ukraine.

"By definition, we do not rule our anything," Macron said at a press conference following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when asked about possible deliveries of aircraft to Ukraine.

Macron said that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov would arrive in Paris on Tuesday, and that they would hold a meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Paris

Recent Stories

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

12 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

12 minutes ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

12 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

12 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regio ..

Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.