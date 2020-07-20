Macron Notes Progress in EU Talks, But Remains 'Extremely Cautious' Over Outcome

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that negotiations between EU leaders on an economic recovery plan have advanced, but the result of the talks, which have entered their fourth day on Monday, remains unclear

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that negotiations between EU leaders on an economic recovery plan have advanced, but the result of the talks, which have entered their fourth day on Monday, remains unclear.

"We will begin our fourth day of negotiations after a night that ended in the early morning with the possible hopes of a compromise. Nothing has happened yet, so I would remain extremely cautious [over the outcome]," Macron said at the doorsteps of the European Council plenary session.

He added that some "tense" and "difficult" moments remain in the recovery plan discussions, but the talks "have advanced on the issue."

Macron said he is determined to "make progress" at the upcoming session.