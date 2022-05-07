Macron Officially Inaugurated for Second Presidential Term

Emmanuel Macron was officially sworn in on Saturday for his second term as President of France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Emmanuel Macron was officially sworn in on Saturday for his second term as President of France.

Macron was sworn in by French Constitutional Council chairman Laurent Fabius in a televised ceremony taking place at Elysee Palace in Paris.

"I hereby pronounce you President of the Republic," Fabius said.

He declared Macron the Grand Master of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, which signifies the start of presidential terms in France.