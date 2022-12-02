Macron on American Inflation Reduction Act: US, France Agree to Resynchronize Approaches

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States and France agreed to resynchronize their approaches to address serious trade concerns European partners have expressed over the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We also had an excellent discussion on the IRA and the recent pieces of legislation adopted by the American administration ... we agreed to resynchronize our approaches," Macron said during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Macron added that the United States and France tasked teams to continue close cooperation and coordination, especially with other European partners, to find solutions on trade issues identified over the IRA.