Macron on Reports About US Spying on EU Politicians: 'This is Unacceptable Between Allies'

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said, commenting on reports about US and Danish surveillance of European politicians, that such behavior was unacceptable between allies.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the US National Security Agency surveyed a number of European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister (currently German President) Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the candidate for chancellor Peer Steinbrueck, with Denmark's help in 2012-2014. It also noted that Danish intelligence services assisted the United States in spying on leading politicians in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

"I want to say that this is unacceptable between the allies, especially between the allies and European partners," Macron said, commenting on these reports at a joint press conference with Merkel following a meeting of the French-German Council of Ministers.

According to Macron, there should be no room for suspicion between the allies, so Paris is awaiting clarifications from partners from the United States and Denmark.