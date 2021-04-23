- Home
- World
- News
- Macron on Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will Not Surrender in Fight Against Terrorism
Macron On Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will Not Surrender In Fight Against Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:35 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris.
The police officer was stabbed dead near the police station in the Rambouillet commune.
The attacker, a man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.
"She was a police officer. Stephanie was killed at her police station in Rambouillet. In the land of Yvelines [department], which has already experienced similar killings. The nation stands with her family, colleagues and law enforcement agencies. In the fight against Islamic terrorism, we will not surrender," Macron tweeted.