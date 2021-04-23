Macron on Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will Not Surrender in Fight Against Terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris.

The police officer was stabbed dead near the police station in the Rambouillet commune.

The attacker, a man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.

"She was a police officer. Stephanie was killed at her police station in Rambouillet. In the land of Yvelines [department], which has already experienced similar killings. The nation stands with her family, colleagues and law enforcement agencies. In the fight against Islamic terrorism, we will not surrender," Macron tweeted.