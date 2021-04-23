UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron On Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will Not Surrender In Fight Against Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Macron on Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will Not Surrender in Fight Against Terrorism

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not surrendered in a fight against terrorism when commenting on a stabbing attack on policewoman near Paris.

The police officer was stabbed dead near the police station in the Rambouillet commune.

The attacker, a man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.

"She was a police officer. Stephanie was killed at her police station in Rambouillet. In the land of Yvelines [department], which has already experienced similar killings. The nation stands with her family, colleagues and law enforcement agencies. In the fight against Islamic terrorism, we will not surrender," Macron tweeted.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Police Station France Paris Man Family

Recent Stories

Dubai host International Charity Art Auction suppo ..

39 minutes ago

Russia's Manned Spacecraft Oryol to Make 1st Fligh ..

22 minutes ago

US Offers Indonesia Undersea Assets to Help in Sea ..

22 minutes ago

SZABMU gets approval for COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001 c ..

22 minutes ago

No deal made for Senate elections, opposition lead ..

22 minutes ago

Fauci Says COVID-19 Situation in India 'Terrible' ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.