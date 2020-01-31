UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron On Trump's Mideast Deal: 'It Takes Two' To Achieve Israeli-Palestinian Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Macron on Trump's Mideast Deal: 'It Takes Two' to Achieve Israeli-Palestinian Peace

There needs to be involvement of both sides to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, while commenting on the US "deal of the century" that aims to put an end to one of the longest conflicts in modern history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) There needs to be involvement of both sides to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, while commenting on the US "deal of the century" that aims to put an end to one of the longest conflicts in modern history.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace program envisages a demilitarized state of Palestine and $50 billion in investment for the new state. Israel would retain control over settlements in the West Bank and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while Palestine is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.

"It takes two to achieve peace. Once cannot do it with one side [involved]," Macron said at a meeting with the Armenian diaspora in Paris, as quoted by Le Figaro.

When asked whether he believed in the two-state solution, the president replied with a "mysterious" remark, according to the French newspaper.

"I believe in two sovereignties," he stated.

The US Middle East plan has triggered a strong backlash from Palestine, which insists on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having East Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Israel Palestine Trump Bank Paris Jerusalem Middle East From Billion

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

6 seconds ago

Democrats court Iowans ahead of vote, some stuck i ..

8 seconds ago

Five people killed in firing over old enmity in Sh ..

10 seconds ago

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

14 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

14 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.