MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) There needs to be involvement of both sides to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, while commenting on the US "deal of the century" that aims to put an end to one of the longest conflicts in modern history.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace program envisages a demilitarized state of Palestine and $50 billion in investment for the new state. Israel would retain control over settlements in the West Bank and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while Palestine is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.

"It takes two to achieve peace. Once cannot do it with one side [involved]," Macron said at a meeting with the Armenian diaspora in Paris, as quoted by Le Figaro.

When asked whether he believed in the two-state solution, the president replied with a "mysterious" remark, according to the French newspaper.

"I believe in two sovereignties," he stated.

The US Middle East plan has triggered a strong backlash from Palestine, which insists on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having East Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.