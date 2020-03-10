French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that France was "just at the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 25 people in the country and infected more than 1,400

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that France was "just at the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 25 people in the country and infected more than 1,400.

"We're just at beginning of this epidemic," he said after a visit to the ambulance service in Paris, while urging the French not to panic and saying the authorities were "organised" in the face of the crisis.