Open Menu

Macron Opens Climate Finance Summit With Calls For Change

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Macron opens climate finance summit with calls for change

French President Emmanuel Macron opened a climate finance summit on Thursday by saying changes were needed to the global lending system to ensure that low-income countries "shouldn't have to choose" between fighting climate change and poverty

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):French President Emmanuel Macron opened a climate finance summit on Thursday by saying changes were needed to the global lending system to ensure that low-income countries "shouldn't have to choose" between fighting climate change and poverty.

He said the current international lending system, underpinned by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, has shown its value in previous decades but was "not completely suited" to the world's current challenges.

"We can make it work much better if this money and these liquidities were at the service of progress on the planet and tackling this double challenge that I mentioned: poverty and climate change, (and) biodiversity," Macron said.

A "public finance shock" was needed as well as massive private investment in green technology to help the world transition to a low-carbon economy, he added.

"Policymakers and countries shouldn't ever have to choose between reducing poverty and protecting the planet," he told an audience that included dozens of heads of state who have travelled to the French capital for two days of talks.

Macron is hosting the meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who has become a leading advocate for reimagining the role of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in an era of the climate crisis.

Leaders present for the summit include Kenyan President William Ruto, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

France has billed the two-day meeting as an opportunity to discuss ideas ahead of a cluster of major economic and climate meetings this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World World Bank Technology China German Progress Barbados Money

Recent Stories

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

12 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

12 minutes ago
 Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

12 minutes ago
 Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Expl ..

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

11 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

38 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

53 minutes ago
 Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per I ..

Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per IPC notification

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World