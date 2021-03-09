UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Orders Declassification, Transparency Of Materials Over 50 Years Old

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Macron Orders Declassification, Transparency of Materials Over 50 Years Old

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to streamline access to classified information that dates back 50 years and earlier and include documents on the Algerian war, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"To facilitate preservation of historic truth, the president of the republic has heard the requests of the university community on simplifying access to the classified archives that are over 50 years old," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The palace added that Macron allowed the archival services to begin declassifying documents related to national security starting Wednesday.

"This decision will significantly shorten the wait for the disclosure of documents related to the war in Algiers, in particular," the statement reads.

The Algerian War between the French government and supporters of Algerian independence lasted from 1954 to 1962 and was marked by widespread guerrilla warfare waged by the Algerian nationalist forces as well as a brutal counterinsurgency response mounted by the French.

Related Topics

Algiers Independence From Government

Recent Stories

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

4 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

9 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

11 minutes ago

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

44 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

45 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.