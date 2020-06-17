UrduPoint.com
Macron Orders Expulsion Of Foreigners Involved In Dijon Unrest - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the expulsion of foreigners linked to a spat of ethnic violence in the eastern city of Dijon, media said Tuesday.

French news channel RTL said several people have been detained during violent clashes sparked by an attack on a Chechen teen. All of them reportedly have refugee status.

Members of the local Chechen community have descended on the Gresilles district, which has a majority North African population, reportedly to take revenge.

Media said some Chechens came from across France and even Germany and Belgium to join the scuffles. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner vowed that foreigners would be sent out in strict compliance with administrative procedures.

