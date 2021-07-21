Macron Orders to Conduct Investigation Amid Reports About Spying on His Phones - Castex

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered to conduct series of investigations after media reported that his mobile phone numbers were targeted with the Pegasus spyware, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday that the Moroccan intelligence services may have spied on the phones of Macron with the help of the Pegasus spyware in 2019.

According to the news outlet, the phone numbers of the president, as well as then-Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 other ministers were picked for possible surveillance with the aforementioned software.

"If these facts are proven, they are serious. I confirm this," Castex told the TF1 tv channel, adding that the president "ordered to conduct a series of investigations."

At the same time, the prime minister said that it is premature to talk about France's reaction until all the details are known.