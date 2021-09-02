Macron Pays Tribute to Beheaded History Teacher as New School Year Starts

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech at the start of a new school year has paid tribute to beheaded history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally killed by a radical in October 2020.

"And today, with the beginning of the school year, I have special thoughts about the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty. No one has forgotten," Macron said in a video address on the beginning of the school year posted on his Twitter account.

The president is currently on a working trip to the city of Marseille.

On Thursday morning, he visited a local school and answered questions from students.

Paty was beheaded in the outskirts of Paris on October 16 by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin, who was then killed by the police. The murder was allegedly an act of revenge for the teacher showing caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students in a discussion about free speech, which sparked outrage among Muslim parents.

In the wake of the attack, France boosted efforts to fight terrorism.