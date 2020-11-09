UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Pays Tribute To Charles De Gaulle On 50th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:06 PM

Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th Death Anniversary

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid tribute to Charles de Gaulle, praising his spirit of "resilience and will" on the 50th anniversary of the French resistance leader's death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid tribute to Charles de Gaulle, praising his spirit of "resilience and will" on the 50th anniversary of the French resistance leader's death.

"Resilience and will. This spirit was embodied by Charles de Gaulle, committed to France in times of pain as in those of glory. This spirit is a heritage, that of France," Macron tweeted.

Charles de Gaulle, a major political and symbolic figure in the history of France, was the French Free Forces leader in the fight against Nazi Germany in the Second World War, and the founder of the Fifth Republic. He served as President of France from 1959-1969 and passed away on November 9, 1970, in a sudden manner from a ruptured aneurysm.

De Gaulle is buried in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises commune, which is also his hometown, located in north-eastern France.

Related Topics

France Germany November World War From

Recent Stories

Provincial status only solution to GB's uplift: Al ..

5 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Hezbollah-Affiliated Bassil to Dir ..

6 minutes ago

Cuba to Receive First Tourists After Tropical Stor ..

6 minutes ago

Tianjin Bulk Freight Index up 0.02 pct

6 minutes ago

Karachi was used as a 'fuel of power': PTI

6 minutes ago

Myanmar's Ruling Party Confident of Having Won Maj ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.