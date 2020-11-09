Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th Death Anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid tribute to Charles de Gaulle, praising his spirit of "resilience and will" on the 50th anniversary of the French resistance leader's death.

"Resilience and will. This spirit was embodied by Charles de Gaulle, committed to France in times of pain as in those of glory. This spirit is a heritage, that of France," Macron tweeted.

Charles de Gaulle, a major political and symbolic figure in the history of France, was the French Free Forces leader in the fight against Nazi Germany in the Second World War, and the founder of the Fifth Republic. He served as President of France from 1959-1969 and passed away on November 9, 1970, in a sudden manner from a ruptured aneurysm.

De Gaulle is buried in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises commune, which is also his hometown, located in north-eastern France.