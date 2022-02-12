UrduPoint.com

Macron Plans Phone Conversation With Putin On Saturday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Macron Plans Phone Conversation With Putin on Saturday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The French president met with Putin in Moscow on Monday, and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday, after which he went to Berlin, where he met with the German chancellor and the Polish president.

Following the meeting in Moscow, Macron and Putin agreed to continue negotiations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

19 minutes ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

19 minutes ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

51 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

51 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>