Macron Plans Phone Conversation With Putin on Saturday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The French president met with Putin in Moscow on Monday, and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday, after which he went to Berlin, where he met with the German chancellor and the Polish president.

Following the meeting in Moscow, Macron and Putin agreed to continue negotiations.