Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social, Industrial Experience

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Recently reelected French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Jean Castex will be succeeded by a person with experience in dealing with social and environmental issues.

"I will appoint a person who deals with social, environmental, and industrial issues," Macron told journalists when asked about a new prime minister during his visit to the French commune of Cergy.

Macron added that the political affiliation of the future prime minister is not that important and noted that "Castex was a right-wing politician, but he pursued the most socially aimed policy in decades.

On Monday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that Macron would like to appoint a female prime minister.

The French presidential runoff was held in France on Sunday. The interior ministry has confirmed Macron as the victor with 58.54% of the vote, against 41.46% of his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.