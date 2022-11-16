Macron Plans to Discuss Reports of Missiles in Poland on G20 Sidelines Wednesday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss reports of missiles that allegedly fell in Poland on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, BFMTV reported citing the Elysee Palace.

According to the French presidential administration, Macron is in contact with the Polish authorities after reports of missiles that fell in Poland and plans to discuss this on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged fall of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.