Macron Plans to Discuss Ukraine Peace Negotiations With Putin Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the Normandy Format negotiations to solve the Ukrainian crisis and European security during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Reuters reported, citing a French presidency official.

Macron will meet with Putin on Monday in Moscow.

According to the official, Macron will urge Russia to reduce "military build-up" in the region.