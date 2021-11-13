Macron Plans to Have Talks With Putin in Coming Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he planned to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days and discuss the topics of Ukraine and Belarus.

"In the coming days, I will hold talks with President Putin on several issues. And on this issue inclusively (Ukraine), On the issue of Belarus as well," Macron said at a press conference following the International Conference on Libya.