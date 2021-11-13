UrduPoint.com

Macron Plans To Have Talks With Putin In Coming Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Macron Plans to Have Talks With Putin in Coming Days

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he planned to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days and discuss the topics of Ukraine and Belarus.

"In the coming days, I will hold talks with President Putin on several issues. And on this issue inclusively (Ukraine), On the issue of Belarus as well," Macron said at a press conference following the International Conference on Libya.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Libya

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

47 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

47 minutes ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

47 minutes ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.