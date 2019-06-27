Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Near Future - Ambassador

French President Emmanuel Macron is willing to organize a Normandy format summit on Ukraine in the near future, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier in June that the foreign policy advisers of four Normandy format states � France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine � would gather in the near future in order to prepare a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel then said that the advisers would meet on July 12.

"In the field of diplomatic relations, the president of the French Republic would like to organize a Normandy format summit in the near future," Bermann said at her meeting with the Russian parliament's upper house deputy speaker, Ilyas Umakhanov.

She also stressed that Macron was maintaining a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Syria and other issues of mutual interest.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following the talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group created in 2014.

The latest meeting in the Normandy Four format was held almost three years ago, in October 2016.