UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Plans To Hold Normandy Format Summit In Near Future - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Near Future - Ambassador

French President Emmanuel Macron is willing to organize a Normandy format summit on Ukraine in the near future, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron is willing to organize a Normandy format summit on Ukraine in the near future, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier in June that the foreign policy advisers of four Normandy format states � France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine � would gather in the near future in order to prepare a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel then said that the advisers would meet on July 12.

"In the field of diplomatic relations, the president of the French Republic would like to organize a Normandy format summit in the near future," Bermann said at her meeting with the Russian parliament's upper house deputy speaker, Ilyas Umakhanov.

She also stressed that Macron was maintaining a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Syria and other issues of mutual interest.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following the talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group created in 2014.

The latest meeting in the Normandy Four format was held almost three years ago, in October 2016.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Parliament France German Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Angela Merkel April June July October 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

30 seconds ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

33 seconds ago

Constitution Lets US States Set Congress Districts ..

6 minutes ago

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Calls Emergency Meetin ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Army Preparing Military Parade to Commemor ..

26 minutes ago

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Bombings in Tun ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.