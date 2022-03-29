Macron Plans To Talk To Putin Tuesday - French Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 03:40 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin again on Tuesday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
The two leaders have already held several telephone conversations recently.
"The president of the Republic plans to talk to Vladimir Putin tomorrow," Legendre said on BFMTV channel.