UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Pledges $1.2Bln Investment In Cybersecurity After French Hospitals Hacked

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Macron Pledges $1.2Bln Investment in Cybersecurity After French Hospitals Hacked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans on Thursday to invest 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) in the national cybersecurity effort following the recent series of hacking attacks on French hospitals that impeded their COVID-19 response.

Two French hospitals were forced to transfer some of their COVID-19 patients to other facilities last week after they were targeted in ransomware attacks. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the matter on Tuesday.

"Our research and economic strategy for cybersecurity will speed up. Because we need to go further and faster and to be at the forefront. In total, 1 billion euros will be invested," Macron said on Twitter.

The attacks on hospitals in Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saone demonstrated the importance of "taking cybersecurity very seriously," the French president said, adding that promoting cybersecurity will now be among his government's priorities, both for the public and private sectors.

In a thread of tweets, Macron outlined the planned cybersecurity-related structural and financial initiatives. This included an investment of 500 million euros in building "a more efficient and more united ecosystem" of cybersecurity in France, specifically by advancing the research and development of home-grown technologies.

Additionally, Macron called for doubling the jobs at the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems by 2025 and enhancing the training of cybersecurity personnel.

Related Topics

Twitter France Paris Government Billion Million Jobs Hacking

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.