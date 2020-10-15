Macron Pledges Better Protection to Security Forces Following Recent Attacks on Officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised to provide more resources to improve the security situation for police officers in the wake of the recent series of assaults resulting in grave conditions of police officers.

On Thursday morning, the president met with representatives of police unions in the wake of the recent assault of a police department with fireworks by an armed mob in one of the Paris suburbs.

"They make protecting others the choice of a lifetime, we will never accept violence and disrespect towards our police. I said this to their representatives this morning: we are going to increase the resources and protect them better. Like all French people, we are counting on them," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The attack on a police unit in the Champigny-Sur-Marne suburb of the French capital occurred on Sunday.

Some 40 people stormed the building with fireworks and metal bars. The assault did not cause any casualties but led to a demonstration by police officers in Paris demanding an increase in protection for law enforcement.

The recent assaults have occurred following a summer uptick in worldwide rallies over police violence and racial injustice. The global wave of protests erupted in the wake of the killing of African American man George Floyd by a police officer in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. France has also seen a series of mass demonstrations in its major cities, evoking, in particular, the controversial death of a 24-year-old Malian-French man, Adama Traore, while in police custody, in a manner similar to Floyd's.�