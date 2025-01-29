Macron Pledges Louvre 'renaissance' After Decay Alarm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the Louvre would be "redesigned, restored and enlarged" after the director of the world's most visited museum voiced alarm about dire conditions inside.
Standing in front of the Mona Lisa, Macron said the massive overhaul would include a "special space" for Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece and a brand-new museum entrance, as well as a ticket price hike for visitors from outside the European Union.
The president's aides said the so-called "New Renaissance" project to turn around the Louvre was expected to cost between 700 and 800 million Euros ($730 to 830 million).
Under the new plans, the Mona Lisa -- which attracts around 20,000 visitors a day -- would be "independently accessible" from the rest of the museum, with a separate ticket to see it, Macron said.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
More Stories From World
-
Key DR Congo city on brink as Rwanda-backed fighters take airport6 minutes ago
-
Macron pledges Louvre 'renaissance' after decay alarm6 minutes ago
-
Trump federal spending freeze sparks confusion, fury6 minutes ago
-
Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort16 minutes ago
-
Arteta delighted as Arsenal win appeal over Lewis-Skelly red card46 minutes ago
-
US and EU agree to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Moscow: European official56 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Burkina, Mali, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit1 hour ago
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations2 hours ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive2 hours ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive2 hours ago
-
LVMH net profit drops 17% in 2024 to 12.55 billion euros3 hours ago
-
Germany scraps Rwanda meeting over DR Congo fighting3 hours ago