Macron Pledges More Military Assistance To Kiev In Phone Call With Zelenskyy - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:57 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to increase military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing sources
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to increase military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The leaders of France and Ukraine held a phone conversation earlier on Saturday. According to BFMTV, Macron promised Zelenskyy "to strengthen assistance to Ukraine in defensive weapons and humanitarian support."