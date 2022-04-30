Macron Pledges More Military Assistance to Kiev in Phone Call With Zelenskyy - Reports

(@iemziishan)

French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to increase military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to increase military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The leaders of France and Ukraine held a phone conversation earlier on Saturday. According to BFMTV, Macron promised Zelenskyy "to strengthen assistance to Ukraine in defensive weapons and humanitarian support."