Macron Pledges Support to Iraqi Sovereignty During Baghdad Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed determination to support Iraq in its pursuit of economic sovereignty and security in the region, which has been undermined by numerous challenges.

Macron is currently on an official visit to Baghdad, where he arrived earlier on Wednesday following his visit to Lebanon, which has been battered by a political crisis and the consequences of the deadly blast in Beirut.

"In Baghdad, which I am happy to be visiting for the first time, I come to support Iraq at a time of challenges. There are many challenges for guaranteeing Iraq's sovereignty in all its dimensions, security and economic, both inside and in the region," Macron tweeted, adding that Iraq and the whole region faced many security and economic threats.

In particular, the French president noted that the jihadist threat remains among one of the main to affect regional stability and the overall security, and said that joint French-Iraqi military forces continue to fight terrorists.

Macron is due to hold talks on regional cooperation in the fields of economy, health care and security with Iraq's high-ranking government officials, including President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.