Macron Pledges To Boost Security For French Citizens In Africa's Sahel After Niger Attack

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:35 PM

Macron Pledges to Boost Security For French Citizens in Africa's Sahel After Niger Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised to improve security in the African region of Sahel to protect French citizens following the recent killings of six French humanitarian workers in the Nigerien national park on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised to improve security in the African region of Sahel to protect French citizens following the recent killings of six French humanitarian workers in the Nigerien national park on Sunday.

A group of French aid staffers from the ACTED NGO, their driver and a guide of Nigerien origin were shot dead by gunmen on motorcycles while traveling into the giraffe reserve near the town of Koure, located in nearly 40 miles away from the Niger's capital of Niamey. Notably, the Tilaberi region, where the ambush happened, has seen a rise of violence by armed terrorist groups, considered to be the constant threat in the Sahel region, which includes Niger.

"I have decided to strengthen security measures for our nationals in the region [of Sahel].

We are pursuing action to eradicate terrorist groups with the reinforced support of our partners," Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

The authorities of both France and Niger are trying their best to support the families of the attack victims, he added in a separate tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the French counterterrorism prosecutor office announced it had launched an investigation into the killings.

The French forces have been engaged in the fight with the terrorist groups in the Sahel since 2013, with some 5,100 military personnel present in the region at the moment. However, the jihadist groups' activity has been on the rise, according to the French government.

