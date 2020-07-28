UrduPoint.com
Macron Pledges To Increase Allowance For Police Officers Working Night Shifts - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to establish additional payments, which in total will amount to 10 million Euros (nearly $12 million), to police officers for night duty, the Interior Ministry said.

"As part of a meeting with the units of the night Bac [Anti-Gang Brigade of the French National Police] of the Paris Police Prefecture that took place this evening [on Monday], the President of the Republic announced, at the proposal of the Minister of the Interior, a special allowance for the national police force mobilized at night," the statement read.

Additional payments to policemen were among the demands that the police unions expressed during meetings with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on July 20.

In total, the government will allocate 10 million euros for the initiative, the statement added.

Law enforcement and its funding have been in the spotlight of public attention since the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis in late May. Numerous protests demanding an end to police violence have swept the world, including France, which in recent years has augmented police powers and relevant funding.

