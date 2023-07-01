Open Menu

Macron Postpones Visit To Germany As Unrest In France Continues - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has informed German President  Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he will not be able to visit Berlin as scheduled next week due to unrest continuing in France, the German Presidency said on Saturday.

Macron's visit was scheduled to take place from July 2-4.

"France's President Macron spoke on the phone today with German President Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation in his country. President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany be postponed," the statement read.

The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the German president's office added.

"The Federal President regrets the cancellation and has full understanding in view of the situation in our neighboring country.

The Federal President is following the developments with great attention. He hopes that the violence on the streets can be ended as soon as possible and that social peace can be restored," the office said.

This past Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a policeman in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked mass protests across the country.

Macron has already been harshly criticized for leaving France amid protests on Wednesday to attend the concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.

