Macron Promises French Pensions Reform Will Enter Force in Summer 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his pensions reform, which raises the requirement age from 62 to 65, will enter force starting summer 2023.

"Regarding the work on the pensions reform, which is necessary to finance our reforms, it will begin following this (national) council, and the reform will enter force from the summer of 2023," Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien and several other French regional news outlets, published on Friday.

The controversial pension reform proposed by the government will deprive some categories of French citizens, including workers of the transport sector, of a number of privileges and special retirement plans. Its announcement caused massive protests and strikes across the country in 2019 and 2020. The failure to push it through was one of the major shortcomings during Macron's first term as president.