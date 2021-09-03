Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed his government would help Marseille to tackle its rampant drug crime and poverty, as the city's woes rise up the agenda ahead of elections next year

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed his government would help Marseille to tackle its rampant drug crime and poverty, as the city's woes rise up the agenda ahead of elections next year.

During a visit to the Mediterranean port, France's second-biggest city after Paris, Macron called drug networks "parasites of the city" and said traffickers would now be "harassed" with more police and improved technology.

Parts of Marseille are notorious for their rundown streets and desolate housing estates, but the city is also renowned for its gritty charm and fierce pride.

Its northern districts are some of the most deprived urban areas of France and serve as the hub for the city's narcotics trade.

Macron said 500 additional surveillance cameras would be placed in the most dangerous neighbourhoods, 200 extra police deployed next year, and the temporary deployment of two anti-riot police contingents extended indefinitely.

"Living in peace is a right, including for the women, men and families living in these neighbourhoods," he said.

The city's police would also get a new headquarters to regroup services, Macron said, also promising more police cooperation at the EU level to hunt down the leaders of narcotics networks.

Calling Marseille "a global city", Macron said it had faced many challenges, from climate change and migration to poverty.

He said it was now "the duty of the nation" to help, and that improving conditions in the city of 900,000 would be "good for the whole country".

Crime levels in Marseille are lower than they were in particularly violent periods during the 1980s, but a surge in deadly shootings has put the city's long-standing social problems on the agenda in the run-up to presidential elections next April.

Macron's main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, is expected to campaign on a law-and-order platform.

Two people died in northern Marseille last weekend in a drive-by shooting, while the week before a 14-year-old was shot dead near one of many drug-dealing points.

During the same period, another man was forced into a car and burnt to death.

Twelve people have been killed over the last two months in what appears to be a drugs turf war, say police.

Macron also promised help with Marseille's social issues, health and education.

He said there would be more government money for women's shelters, school and hospital renovations and youth training schemes as well as for local film and tv production.