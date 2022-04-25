PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron, who has the lead in the presidential election, said on Sunday that he will be president for all French citizens, including supporters of his rival Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party.

Macron spoke near the Eiffel Tower in Paris in front of his supporters, who booed those who voted for Le Pen.

"From the very beginning, I ask you not to boo anyone, because from now I am not a candidate from one party, but a president for all (citizens)," Macron said.

Macron thanked his supporters who voted for him in the first and second rounds of the election and gave him their confidence to carry out "our project of more independent France and stronger Europe.

" According to Macron, he will continue providing concrete progress for everyone through investment and deep transformation, unleashing creativity and innovation.

Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said after counting 90% of the votes that the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron got 56.54% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election, while Le Pen received 43.46% of the votes.