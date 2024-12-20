Macron promises to 'rebuild' Mayotte as locals voice grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mamoudzou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron promised to "rebuild" Mayotte as distraught and angry local people jeered and shouted out their grievances during his visit to the cyclone-devastated Indian Ocean archipelago on Thursday.

Five days after Cyclone Chido left a trail of destruction in its wake, Macron said France would rebuild schools, homes and hospitals there and also crack down on illegal immigration.

He also declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the disaster for Monday.

Emergency teams are still working at full pace, searching for survivors and supplying desperately-needed aid.

But as Macron inspected the destruction on the French overseas territory, local people shouted their grievances to him.

"Mister President, nobody feels safe here," one woman told Macron during his visit to the Mamoudzou hospital centre. "People are fighting over water."

And as Macron talked with hospital workers, one staff member said under her breath: "Two more days and we won't be able to feed the patients anymore. I'm disgusted."

One man in the group called the president's attention to looting, saying thieves could easily enter houses that had had their roofs blown off, despite the nightly curfew.

"Mister President, we fear that this is becoming like Haiti," he said in a reference to the poverty-stricken, crime-ridden Caribbean country that has been in a state of emergency since March.