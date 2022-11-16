PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) France is in favor of including the African Union into the Group of Twenty largest economies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"France supports the full integration of the African Union into the G20," Macron said at a press conference following the G20 summit in Bali.

Macron added that in June 2023, France will organize an international conference on financing the countries of the South.