UrduPoint.com

Macron Proposes African Union's Accession To G20

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Macron Proposes African Union's Accession to G20

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) France is in favor of including the African Union into the Group of Twenty largest economies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"France supports the full integration of the African Union into the G20," Macron said at a press conference following the G20 summit in Bali.

Macron added that in June 2023, France will organize an international conference on financing the countries of the South.

Related Topics

France June

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

24 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

52 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

4 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.