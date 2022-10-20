Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Chief

UrduPoint.com

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed appointing former Prime Minister Jean Castex as the new chairman of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP), the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Wednesday

"The President of the Republic plans, at the suggestion of the Prime Minister and after the conclusion of the Supreme Body for Ensuring Transparency of Public Life, to appoint Jean Castex as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration," the statement read.

The former prime minister will replace RATP head Catherine Guillouard, who resigned due to personal reasons.

Jean Castex served as prime minister of France from July 3, 2020 to May 16, 2022.

France has been gripped by massive protests called by trade unions demanding a 10% pay increase as well as the indexation of 2022 wages to match the current record-breaking inflation. CGT RATP, the Paris transport operator's leading union, as well as SUD-Rail and CGT-Cheminots, leading unions at French railway operator SNCF, have also joined the movement, which has affected commuters' day-to-day lives due to the disruptions in the schedules of the Paris subway, as well as ground transport, commuter trains and international trains.

