Macron proposes French nuclear extension, Ukraine troop deployment

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced he would discuss extending France's nuclear deterrent to European partners and raised the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, as Europe scrambles to respond to Donald Trump's upending of the transatlantic alliance.

In an address to the nation, Macron said that the French were "legitimately worried" about the start of a "new era" after Trump began his second stint in the White House by reversing US policy on Ukraine and risking a historic rupture with Europe.

"I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case," he said bluntly.

"The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow," he added.

Trump has made clear his desire to swiftly end the war caused by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow.

But Macron offered a stark picture of Russia's aggressive behaviour, which he said does "not seem to know borders" after its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has become, at the moment I am speaking to you and for the years to come, a threat to France and Europe," he said. "It would be madness to remain a spectator in this world of danger."

"Who can believe that this Russia of today will stop at Ukraine?" he asked. "Russia has become a threat for France and Europe."

But he warned Trump that "peace cannot be agreed at any cost" and there cannot be a ceasefire that is "too fragile".