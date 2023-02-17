UrduPoint.com

Macron Proposes Hosting European Air Defense Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron proposed on Friday hosting a conference on Europe's air defense that would bring together EU strategists and solution providers.

"I would like that together with our German, Italian and British partners and all those who want to join us in Europe we were able to organize in Paris a conference on Europe's air defense," Macron told a security forum in Munich.

Such a conference, Macron explained, would allow allies to take on the pressing issue of collective air defense "from the industrial angle" by including European defense contractors with suitable solutions as well as "from the strategic angle."

Paris has been at odds with Berlin over how to plug holes in Europe's air missile defense. Germany proposed last year creating a European Sky Shield together with NATO allies, while France and Italy are campaigning for an EU-owned solution.

