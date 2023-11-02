Open Menu

Macron Pushes French Engagement In 'historic' Uzbekistan Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Samarkand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his country needed to boost its footprint in Central Asia as Europe, Russia, China and Turkey all jostle for influence in the resource-rich region.

Macron was in Uzbekistan -- the first trip to the country by a French president in nearly 30 years -- to push France's business and cultural profile.

Macron used the trip to give his backing to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's programme of opening the country up to global investors.

"Uzbekistan is transforming. We must be there," Macron said at the opening of a French-Uzbek business forum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

After decades of isolation following the collapse of the USSR, Mirziyoyev is trying to court global investment and improve the ex-Soviet country's image.

Critics and rights groups say Uzbekistan is still strongly authoritarian, with political opposition and dissent outlawed.

Last year 21 people were killed during clashes between police and protestors in a rare episode of civil unrest.

Paris has emphasised the country's "reform dynamic" and said it regularly brings up issues around rule of law.

"The French government has confidence in your strategy," Macron told Mirziyoyev.

"We believe in this policy. We encourage it and we want to participate in it."

The two leaders were filmed greeting each other with a long embrace when Macron arrived Wednesday evening.

