Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation in Mariupol Not Yet Possible - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Elysee Palace stated following a phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a humanitarian operation in Mariupol was impossible "at this stage," AFP reported.

The phone conversation between Macron and Putin took place on Tuesday evening.