UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation In Mariupol Not Yet Possible - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation in Mariupol Not Yet Possible - Reports

The Elysee Palace stated following a phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a humanitarian operation in Mariupol was impossible "at this stage," AFP reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Elysee Palace stated following a phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a humanitarian operation in Mariupol was impossible "at this stage," AFP reported.

The phone conversation between Macron and Putin took place on Tuesday evening.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol

Recent Stories

Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customer ..

Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customers

15 seconds ago
 Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy desp ..

Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy despite Ukraine war

16 seconds ago
 Immediate Replacement of Russian Coal by Poland Un ..

Immediate Replacement of Russian Coal by Poland Unlikely - Russian Energy Minist ..

20 seconds ago
 Norwegian Terrorist Breivik Transferred to New Pri ..

Norwegian Terrorist Breivik Transferred to New Prison to 'Change Scenery' - Repo ..

22 seconds ago
 Russia, Belarus Not Invited to 77th Anniversary of ..

Russia, Belarus Not Invited to 77th Anniversary of Buchenwald Liberation Ceremon ..

18 minutes ago
 Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy desp ..

Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy despite Ukraine war

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.