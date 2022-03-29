Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation In Mariupol Not Yet Possible - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 10:24 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Elysee Palace stated following a phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a humanitarian operation in Mariupol was impossible "at this stage," AFP reported.
The phone conversation between Macron and Putin took place on Tuesday evening.