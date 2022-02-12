UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Agree To Continue Dialogue On Minsk Agreements, European Security - Elysee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to continue dialogue on European security and Minsk agreements for eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to continue dialogue on European security and Minsk agreements for eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

"The presidents discussed ways to move forward implementation of Minsk agreements and continued discussions of the conditions for security and stability in Europe. They expressed desire to continue dialogue on these two issues," the French presidential office said in a statement.

Macron relayed the concerns of other European leaders to Putin and remarked that "a sincere dialogue is incompatible with escalation," according to the statement.

