Macron, Putin Agree to Work Jointly to Tackle Migration Crisis at EU-Belarus Border

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to work together to deescalate the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border and prevent tensions in the energy sector, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

Macron and Putin held a phone conversation on Monday.

"The leaders of the two countries agreed to work together to reduce the level of the migration crisis, prevent the growth of tensions on energy issues and allow the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to participate in the provision of humanitarian assistance," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to cooperate on the issue of withdrawing mercenaries from Libya.