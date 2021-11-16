UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Agree To Work Jointly To Tackle Migration Crisis At EU-Belarus Border

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Macron, Putin Agree to Work Jointly to Tackle Migration Crisis at EU-Belarus Border

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to work together to deescalate the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border and prevent tensions in the energy sector, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

Macron and Putin held a phone conversation on Monday.

"The leaders of the two countries agreed to work together to reduce the level of the migration crisis, prevent the growth of tensions on energy issues and allow the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to participate in the provision of humanitarian assistance," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to cooperate on the issue of withdrawing mercenaries from Libya.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Libya Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

5 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Respon ..

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zer ..

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

6 minutes ago
 Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB ..

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

6 minutes ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.