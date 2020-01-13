UrduPoint.com
Macron, Putin Discussed Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria, Ukraine By Phone - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, and the crises in Syria and Ukraine during their recent phone conversation, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

The two leaders talked over phone on January 12. The Kremlin said they had also discussed Libya, with a focus on importance for the conflicting parties to comply with the ceasefire.

"Regarding Iran, the two presidents have confirmed their mutual commitment to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and in this regard have called on Iran to promptly resume full compliance with its nuclear obligations," the Elysee Palace said in a communique.

According to the statement, Macron has expressed his concerns over the humanitarian situation in Syria's Idlib and has also stressed the importance for the United Nations to have a possibility to efficiently meet the humanitarian needs of Syria's residents.

The presidents have also discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement, which Paris hosted in December 2019.

Macron has pointed to the importance of respecting the ceasefire along the contact line for achieving further progress in establishing peace in the breakaway region, the Elysee Palace added.

