Macron, Putin Have Phone Conversation - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:41 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace.
The conversation began after 5 p.m. Paris time (after 15:00 GMT).
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a phone conversation between Putin and Macron was scheduled for Tuesday evening after 15:00 GMT.