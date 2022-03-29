UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Have Phone Conversation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:41 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace.

The conversation began after 5 p.m. Paris time (after 15:00 GMT).

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a phone conversation between Putin and Macron was scheduled for Tuesday evening after 15:00 GMT.

