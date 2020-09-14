UrduPoint.com
Macron, Putin Hold Phone Conversation On Monday - Elysee

Mon 14th September 2020

Macron, Putin Hold Phone Conversation on Monday - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, in which Macron said France's analysis confirmed that Alexey Navalny was poisoned with Novichok-like substance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, in which Macron said France's analysis confirmed that Alexey Navalny was poisoned with Novichok-like substance.

Macron told Putin that Russia needed to clarify the situation with opposition figure Navalny.

The French leader expressed full solidarity with Berlin in terms of its future steps regarding this situation.

Macron and Putin spoke about Belarus, as well. According to the French presidency, Macron pointed to the need to support the political solution to the situation.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the conversation took place, adding that more details would be made available later.

