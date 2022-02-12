Macron, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, spoke on the phone on Saturday, AFP reported citing the French presidential office.
The conversation lasted one hour and forty minutes, according to the news agency.