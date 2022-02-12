UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM

French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, spoke on the phone on Saturday, AFP reported citing the French presidential office

The conversation lasted one hour and forty minutes, according to the news agency.

